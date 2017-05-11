Detailed HTC U 11 specs list revealed by benchmark

We’re just days away from the official announcement of the HTC U 11, but it doesn’t seem like there will be much left to reveal, as the phone has been extensively leaked, most recently in a benchmark which gives away most of the specs.

A GFXBench listing suggests that the HTC U 11 will have a 5.5-inch 1440 x 2560 screen, a Snapdragon 835 chipset clocked at 2.4GHz, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

That would make for a high-end but fairly typical spec and one that we’ve heard rumored before – though there’s evidence that there might also be an even higher-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Snapping and squeezing

The listing also points to a 12MP rear camera and a 16MP front-facing one, which again, we’ve heard before, so this all sounds quite likely, and means that the HTC U 11 probably won’t have a dual-lens snapper.

You’ll also be able to record video in 4K according to the benchmark, and the U 11 will apparently ship with Android 7.1.1, overlaid with HTC’s own skin.

It all paints a picture of a fairly ordinary flagship, but then, this listing doesn’t paint the whole picture, as we already know that the highlight of the HTC U 11 is likely to be its pressure-sensitive frame, which will likely let you squeeze the phone to interact with it.

Whether that will be a genuinely useful feature or just a gimmick remains to be seen, but we should find out on May 16.