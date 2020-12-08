Creative Stage V2 soundbar with subwoofer launched in India at Rs 9,999

Creative Technology has launched the high-end Creative Stage V2 soundbar in India, which is an all-in-one home audio solution. It consists of a soundbar and a subwoofer for a 2.1 channel output. It brings a lot of new features over its predecessor.

Firstly, it grows in size significantly and uses Sound Blaster technology to deliver clearer, higher quality audio. The company also claims improvements in the surround sound experience and connection stability. Within the understated design lies a bunch of bells and whistles that few other soundbars offer.

The big new feature on the Creative Stage V2 soundbar is the Surround technology which virtually expands the soundstage and creates an immersive stereo experience. The two mid-range drivers are joined by a subwoofer with 40W of output, which should be sufficient for most living rooms.

The Stage V2 also uses "Clear Dialog audio technology", which Creative promises will allow you "to hear each syllable clearly without cranking up the volume and distorting other sounds". This is because the spoken dialogue is extracted and amplified "without compromising the ambient effects". In simpler words, it identifies and boosts the frequencies of voice without interfering or compromising the other sounds.

The Creative Stage V2 also boasts of a comprehensive I/O consisting of TV (ARC), optical, Bluetooth 5.0, aux-in and even USB. All output device categories should be covered with these connectivity options, including set-top boxes, TVs, gaming consoles, phones and computers. There’s even an option to wirelessly transmit audio from non-Bluetooth devices such as computers or a PlayStation, using the Creative BT-W3 transmitter. It is a plug-and-play solution that interfaces via USB Type-C and supports codecs such as aptX LL, aptX HD, aptX and SBC.

In India, the Creative Stage V2 is priced at Rs 17,999, but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 9,999 when it goes on sale later this month.