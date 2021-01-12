Coolpad CoolBass true wireless earbuds launched in India at Rs 1,199

Coolpad has announced its first-ever true wireless earbuds in India. The company has unveiled Coolpad Cool Bass TWS which is a pair of affordable earbuds with digital battery indicator.

To refresh your memory, Coolpad also makes budget smartphones but we didn’t see them much in action in 2020. Now in 2021, the company has entered the accessories market with its first audio product, which is a true wireless earbuds. With the budget TWS space and over true wireless earbuds market growing at 700% YoY, Coolpad is throwing its hat in the right direction at the moment.

Coolpad Cool Bass TWS price in India and availability

The Coolpad Cool Bass is priced at Rs 1,199 and is available in two colour options - Black and Blue. The earbuds are now available on Amazon .

Coolpad CoolBass TWS features and specs

The USP of the CoolPad CoolBass is the smart LED screen that is present on the charging case. The LED panel is capable of displaying battery level of both the earbuds as well as the case itself. The earbuds themselves are in-ear style and no stem designed buds. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

It packs in a 13mm dynamic driver and as the name suggests, the company says the device will offer punchy bass. Further, the case also comes with a loop attached which makes it easy to carry around or you can hook that in your backpack. On a single charge, the Coolpad Cool Bass is said to last about 4.5 hours and a quick 15 minutes charge is capable of charging to offer 3 hours of playback. With the included case, the buds will last for about 20 hours. Each bud is packed with a 40mAh battery and the case has a 400mAh battery unit.

The Coolpad CoolBass TWS also comes with a mic which means you can rake the calls hands-free. There is also support for voice assistants and it uses Type-C port for charging.