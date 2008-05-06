Reviewed: Parrot's Bluetooth speakers

They certainly look good. But do they cut the mustard in the race for high fidelity audio?

When it came to giving the Parrot DS1120 Bluetooth speakers a rating, we found it quite hard. Because as speakers they’re not especially brilliant. But what they do have going for them is connectivity.

You can synchronize any media-playing Bluetooth device with these speakers and they’ll play your music wirelessly; just like a Bluetooth headset but with a lot more punch.

Bluetooth expansion

For £160 you’d expect them to be pretty impressive. Especially considering the fact that with most of us now using Bluetooth-equipped phones, the market for Bluetooth peripherals is expanding.

So what’s the verdict. Are they a must-buy for this summer?

