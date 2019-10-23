ColorOS 7.0 to bring a near-stock Android experience to Realme smartphones

Realme smartphones are going to get a major overhaul with the onslaught of ColorOS 7.0, as the company’s CEO shared some details about what to expect.

Founded in May 2018, all Realme smartphones run Oppo’s ColorOS software skin. In that short period, Realme is already the fourth biggest brand in India and is growing fast. Its products offer incredible value for money. They are highly recommended in the budget segment, but one feedback has been constant — ColorOS is a cumbersome and overwhelming skin that could use some skimming.

A few months back, Realme’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, acknowledged this and confirmed that a new OS developed by Realme would replace ColorOS in the future. Details were scarce back then, but over time, some facts have surfaced that give us a better idea of what to expect from Realme’s new OS.

On his show #AskMadhav, one of the fans enquired about “realmeOS” and what to expect from it, to which he replied that all Realme smartphones continue receiving ColorOS updates, and ColorOS 7 will be the exclusive version for Realme devices. He further added that the experience would be “near-stock Android.” It is expected to roll out early next year and should be based on Android 10 directly.

He also mentioned that all Realme quad-camera phones would gain ultra-wide video recording capabilities by the end of November. It currently includes the Realme 5, the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme XT. The update has already started rolling out for the 5 Pro.

The company has also hinted at the existence of a fitness band that will be unveiled in the near future. Realme has a big event scheduled for November 20, where the company’s flagship Realme X2 Pro will be the show-stopper. We could learn more about these upcoming products at this event next month.