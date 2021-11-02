Chinese EV maker BYD launches a premium electric car in India

The fact that the Indian EV market is vacant and doesn’t have any major competition as of now – is attracting quite a few international brands to launch their products in India. On one hand, have Tesla is silently working on its way to set up showrooms in the country while on the other side Triton is busy setting up its factories and signing up new contracts.

Amidst this, Chinese EV maker BYD has launched its new all-electric multi-purpose vehicle E6 in the country. Though this vehicle is not targeted at the consumer but is designed for the B2B segment.

As per the updates, the BYD E6 is powered by a 71.7 kWh blade battery offering a WLTC (worldwide harmonised light vehicles test cycles) range of 520 km (city) and a WLTC (combined) range of 415km with a single charge. Compared to the current crop of electric cars available in the country, these numbers sound astronomical.

According to the company, the all-new E6, which can achieve a top speed of 130 kms/h, will be available in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. In terms of pricing, the BYS E6 has been priced at Rs. 29.6 lakhs which also includes the cost of a 7kW charger.

The car comes with a warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh km, a battery cell warranty of 8 years or 5 lakh km and a traction motor warranty of 8 years or 1.5 lakh km, whichever is earlier.

The BYD E6 supports both AC and DC fast charging and is capable of charging the battery from 30% to 90% in a tickle over half an hour. The battery, as per the company's claim, can withstand extreme situations like overcharging, heat, bending etc. Like most other EVs, the BYD E6 comes with an in-built infotainment system – only in this case, it’s a massive 10.1-inches touch screen panel.

For those unaware, BYD has been operating in India since 2007 and has a couple of factories in the country. The company has been involved in making mobile components, solar panels, battery energy storage, electric buses, electric trucks and more.

