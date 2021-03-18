Redmi Note 10 Pro Max goes on sale in India: price, availability and offers

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is Xiaomi’s best budget smartphone yet, bringing quite a few premium features to the mid-range. If you were in the market for one, you can buy it starting today.

Launched on March 4 in India, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is amongst the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India. It will go on sale for the first time on March 18 at 12 noon on Amazon.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but it will not be available for the first sale. However, the 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 19,999 and the 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 21,999 will be available. Colour options include Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue and Dark Night. ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders will be eligible for a Rs 1,500 discount on the phone.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specs and features

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is currently the cheapest smartphone to offer a 108MP camera stack, consisting of a Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP tele-macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera in a punch-hole notch.

The Super AMOLED display spans 6.67-inches and has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 against scratches and cracks. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button on the side, and also supports gestures.

On the inside, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset and the Adreno 618 GPU, along with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. There’s a large 5,020mAh battery inside, which supports 33W fast charging via the included USB Type-C charger. Other features include IP52 water-resistance, dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for gestures and more.