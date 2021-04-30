iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend pre-orders open in India

The iQoo 7 and 7 Legend are two of the most affordable high-end gaming smartphones currently available. They are now available for purchase in India.

The iQoo 7 series pre-orders open tonight at 12 am on Amazon.in. It’s unclear when the deliveries will start, as eCommerce movement is currently not permitted in some parts of the country.

iQoo 7 series price in India iQoo 7 Legend iQoo 7 8+128GB Rs 39,990 Rs 31,990 8+256GB - Rs 33,990 12+256GB Rs 43,990 Rs 35,990

(Image credit: Future)

iQoo 7 Legend

The iQoo 7 Legend starts at Rs 39,990 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and goes up to Rs 43,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. ICICI Bank credit card EMIs will be eligible for a Rs 3,000 discount. For the first sale, an additional Rs 2,000 discount coupon will also be available, taking the effective price down to Rs 34,990 for the pre-order. It is available in a single BMW finish.

The iQoo 7 Legend is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM and 3GB of virtual RAM. There’s also a 4,096mm vapour chamber to keep the thermals in check. The 4,000mAh battery can be fully charged in 22 minutes using the included 66W charger. On the front is a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate while the rear has three cameras: 48MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

iQoo 7

Buy iQoo 7 on Amazon.in 8GB + 128GB: Rs 31,990 8GB + 256GB: Rs 33,990 12GB + 256GB: Rs 35,990

iQoo 7 price in India is Rs 31,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 33,990 for 8GB + 256GB and Rs 35,990 for 12GB + 256GB. ICICI Bank credit card EMIs will get Rs 2,000 discount as well a Rs 2,000 coupon from Amazon — bringing the price down to Rs 27,990. Colour options include Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue.

The iQoo runs off a Snapdragon 870 chipset with a dedicated secondary chip for graphics. They are paired with a large 6,000mm vapour chamber. It has the same 6.62-inch display, but the added graphics processor can render more games at 120fps, even if they don’t natively support it. For photography, there’s a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. The 66W charger can refuel the 4,400mAh battery in about 30 minutes.