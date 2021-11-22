Bounce Infinity is set to launch on December 2; can be pre-booked for Rs. 499

The home-grown smart mobility solution company Bounce had recently showcased an electric scooter. Now the company has confirmed its launch date as well as shared the options to pre-book the upcoming e-scooter.

As per the announcement, the Bounce Infinity will be launched on December 2 and the company states that the scooter will be up for pre-booking for just Rs 499. Though it hasn’t unveiled the delivery details yet, it is safe to assume that the scooter might reach the end consumer sometime next year only.

The new scooter seems to be undercutting a lot of premium smart e-scooters like the Ather 450X, Ola S1 and S1 Pro and Simple One etc. Since this is expected to be a 'budget' electric scooter, it might come without some of the smart features that can be found on the e-scooters available in the market right now and might just focus on clean and affordable intracity daily commutation – the most important cog missing from India’s EV drive.

Bounce Infinity - Price, availability and features

The company has revealed that the Bounce Infinity is a made in India scooter with a removable battery as its highlight. The company says that the scooter will be available in two different avatars – one that has a removable/swappable battery and the other one with a fixed battery module wherein the battery can still be removed and charged at home.

The variant with swappable batteries is expected to be under Rs. 50,000 while the one with fixed batteries is expected to be priced around Rs. 70,000.

The company is also looking to offer the scooter without a battery – bringing the upfront cost down by 40 per cent. Though implies that every time a user rents a battery from one of the battery swap centres, they will have to pay for the same.

The batteries on these scooters are also said to be manufactured locally though the company plans to import battery cells from Panasonic and LG Chem.

While details around the battery capacity, motor, top speed and others are yet unavailable, the scooter is expected to offer a range of 80-85 km in a single charge – which is ideal for intra-city commutation.

