Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 now up for pre-booking in India

Bose has launched its latest Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in India at Rs 34,500. The new Bose 700s follow the company's iconic QC lineup and feature an advanced voice system, 360-degrees noise cancellation, upto 20 hours of battery life and comes pre-loaded with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is crafted out of stainless steel and have a minimal profile with few joints and gaps in the overall frame. The earcups are comfortable and can withstand daily wear and tear as they're made from synthetic leather.

These weigh around 250g and the additional carrying case that comes in-the-box adds another 180g to the carrying weight. A 1.06m audio cable and a USB charging cable are provided with the headphones.

(Image credit: Future)

It supports Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of upto 10m and has a set of eight microphones-- six working in tandem to eliminate noise while the other two assist in improving audio pickup clarity. Bose claims that they have been able to remove the "hiss" sound that often plagues other headphones, ensuring that with a tap of a button, the headphones will be able to produce a more pronounced silence than ever.

There are three physical buttons on the Bose 700 that lets users control preset noise cancellation levels, bring up voice assistant and power on/off the headphones. It can also be connected via Bluetooth to a smartphone and paired with the Bose Music app. The headphones also feature touch controls on the right side to manage music playback and calls.

Bose Headphones 700 offer 11 noise cancellation levels and a Conversation Mode while lets the user pause the music in cases where they need to interact with someone or vice versa. Moreover, the 700s support Bose AR augmented reality platform which offers a much more comprehensive audio tuning based on the head orientation and body movement of the user. It all happens in real-time courtesy of motion sensors that are embedded into the Bose 700s.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will be up for pre-order starting August 22 on Amazon India, Flipkart, Bose retail stores and partner retailers across India. While the Bose 700s come in two colours-- Black and Silver, buyers will only be able to pre-book the Black colour variant as the Silver model will be available at a later date.