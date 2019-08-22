Bose adds Home Speaker 300 to its smart speaker range in India

Bose is expanding its range of speakers in India with the Home Speaker 300 which aims to deliver the signature Bose audio but also doubles up as a smart speaker for the home.

The Home Speaker 300 is encased in an elegant aluminum shell and has thousands of inlets in the lower half. These inlets allow the speakers to produce a 360-degree omnidirectional sound that's more natural.

The speaker is pretty compact as it is just 6.3-inch in height while the top measures around 4-inches and is also home to media control buttons.

These include play/pause, Bluetooth, AUX, microphone and volume control buttons in addition to six preset buttons. The Home Speaker 300 comes preloaded with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants, so you can play and control your favorite music just by saying it out loud.

A six-microphone array has especially been designed for the Bose Home Speaker 300 which allows exceptional voice pickup, even when the speaker is rocking a room with its bass-heavy style.

Bose 300s connect to the Bose Music app which allows users to control it from their smartphones. Through the app, one can customize presets and access their music library, all in one place.

Bose Home Speaker 300 is priced at Rs 26,900 and will be available to purchase from August 29. Pre-orders for the smart speaker are open and it will be available in Bose retail and partner stores along with Amazon India.