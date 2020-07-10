boAt ProGear B20 smart band launched in India at Rs.1799

Having made its presence felt in the highly competitive hearables market, boAt has now entered the wearable segment in the Indian market. The Boat ProGear B20 smart band is the company's first attempt in this lucrative segment.

The boAt ProGear B20 comes with a real-time heart rate monitor, activity tracking with notification alerts and other standard features found in smart bands. The wearable is priced at an attractive Rs.1,799 and comes in three colour options of Blue, Black and Beige with IP68 water resistance approvals.

According to the company, the device has a battery life of up to 10 days and standby of between 10 to 15 days. The screen of the device protrudes out from the body which has rounded edges that give it a different look compared to competition. The boAt ProGear B20 is available for purchase from Amazon India.

You can buy boAt Progear B20 right here

Product Specs

(Image credit: Boat Lifestyle)

The Boat ProGear B20 comes with a 0.96-inch touch-sensitive coloured display that connects to a smartphone with the Progear app through Bluetooth 4.0. It has a 90mAh battery which, the company claims, lasts between 7 to 10 days and has an additional standby of up to 15 days. The Boat ProGear B20 can be directly plugged into a USB port for charging as it comes with an interface on the body itself. The device takes 90 minutes for a full charge.

The ProGear B20 activity tracker comes with 14 sports modes that includes hiking, biking, running and use of treadmill. All these activities can be tracked on a daily basis with data related to calories burnt, sleep etc. presented in detail. There is also a real-time heart monitoring bit on the device which also functions as a notification centre for messages and calls with a vibration alert feature thrown in. Additionally, the band also acts as a controller for music and the camera on your smartphone.

To sync the band with your smartphone, you would require to download the app from PlayStore or the iOS app store.