Best deals on Nokia phones during Nokia week on Amazon

Amazon and HMD Global have partnered to bring the Nokia Week to India, offering cashback and extra exchange discounts on purchase of Nokia smartphones. The Nokia Week starts on November 13th and will go on till November 17th, giving users ample time to avail the cashback offer.

The Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 are the two smartphones available with offers during the Nokia Week on Amazon, with extra cashback being offered to Amazon Prime members making the purchase using Amazon Pay. Regular, non-Prime customers can also avail the cashback by using Amazon Pay, but Amazon offers lesser cashback for these transactions.

Nokia Week on Amazon offer details

The Nokia Week on Amazon has two Nokia smartphones on offer– the Nokia 6 and the Nokia 8. Nokia 6 is listed at Rs. 14,999 and is available in Matte Black and Silver colors, while the Nokia 8 is listed at Rs. 36,999 and comes in Polished Blue, Steel and Tempered Blue color options.

On the Nokia 6, Amazon is offering cashback up to Rs. 2,500 and an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange discount, effectively bringing the total additional discounts to Rs. 3,500. To avail full benefits, you will have to be an Amazon Prime member and use Amazon Pay to buy the Nokia 6. Non-Prime members can also get a cashback of Rs. 1,500 on using Amazon Pay. Additionally, if you don’t use Amazon Pay but have the Prime membership, you can still get a cashback of Rs. 500.

The Nokia 8 is also available under the Nokia Week offer, giving Amazon Prime members a cashback of Rs. 1,500 on paying via Amazon Pay. However, there is no cashback for non-Prime members and users who pay via other payment methods.

Nokia 6 Specifications

To recall, the Nokia 6 was launched in India in June, with the phone becoming available for purchase in August. It comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, a Snapdragon 430 processor and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. There is a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, along with a fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and HMD has promised to upgrade the phone to Android 8.0 Oreo soon.

Nokia 8 Specifications

The Nokia 8 is the current HMD Global flagship and features a 5.3-inch Quad HD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. The phone features a dual 13+13MP camera setup on the back with a 13MP camera on the front. Other features include a fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE and a 3,090mAh battery.

Just like the Nokia 6, the Nokia 8 also runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, but HMD is running a beta test of the Oreo update for the phone, with the final update expected to be released in the near future.