Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to launch on January 14 in India

The Chetak is perhaps one of the most iconic scooters in India. To honour its legacy, in 2019, Bajaj Auto announced that it will be revived with an all-new electric powertrain, simply called as the Bajaj Chetak electric.

After being announced earlier last year, the Chetak electric was unveiled in October where preliminary specifications and the design were showcased, along with features and global availability. The minutiae and the price were left undisclosed for a future event.

After months of wait, the Bajaj Chetak electric will finally launch in India on January 14. The first wave of sales will cover cities such as Pune and Bangalore, before making its way to other cities and then get exported to certain European markets, which is a rare feat for Indian electric two-wheeler makers.

The design is pretty reminiscent of the classic Chetak, but brings angular curves, smooth surfaces and new finishes which make it stand out. New horseshoe-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, touch-sensitive switches and a large digital console.

On the inside, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is powered by a 4kW motor and comes with two riding modes-Eco and Sport. An IP67 lithium-ion battery will run the show, with home-charging stations available to customers at an additional cost. The range is estimated to be about 95km on the Eco mode, and 85km on Sport.

Furthermore, the Chetak smartphone app will give a comprehensive overview of the vehicle, diagnostics as well as ride history. This will also bring improved security for users via user authentication.

The price will be announced at this upcoming event, but the Bajaj Chetak electric is expected to be available at upwards of Rs 1,00,000.