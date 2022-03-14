Virtual reality comes to Audi cars - Get theme park experience in backseat

Audio player loading…

Starting June 2022, German auto major Audi will be the first one in the world to deliver headset-based virtual-reality experiences through its vehicles’ MIB 3 infotainment system.

Select Audi cars will support Holoride technology that will help "turn vehicles into moving theme parks". Holoride is the in-car VR technology firm which was essentially spun out of Audi 3 years back.

"As of June this year, select Audi models that roll off the production line with the third generation of the modular infotainment toolkit (MIB 3) and the latest software cluster will be Holoride-ready," the company said. The specific Audi models are: A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, Q7, Q8, Audi etron, etron Sportback, and etron GT.

This is being launched first in the United States and Europe (starting with Germany and the United Kingdom) in fall 2022. Other countries in Europe would be added in 2023. Audi said it would expand product offerings to the Asian market too.

How the Holoride platform works?

The platform, which works with pretty much any VR headset, provides immersive experience in entertainment, education and gaming to the backseat. It uses motion-synchronized car and location-aware data with XR (Extended Reality) content in real-time.

Based on the vehicle’s motion data from a number of sensor sets such as acceleration, steering, and wheel ticks, Holoride’s software will enable it to connect to the car with the VR headset. "In Audi’s particular case, the connection will be enabled wirelessly and via the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) standard," the company said.

The Holoride system seamlessly segues the backseat passengers’ physical world with augmented reality for a motion-synchronized journey as the vehicle moves. Also, games on Holoride not only take real-time data from the car and the headset, they also use the input from the navigation system. So Holoride will 'know' roughly how much longer users will continue playing — so it can build games to last exactly the right amount of time. "It can even build the game to anticipate upcoming turns."

Holoride is also getting ready to launch its own VR headset in partnership with HTC VIVE, The lightweight immersive VR glasses device is named HTC VIVE Flow.

Holoride said it will be adding further partners to its ecosystem including automotive, tech, and media companies.