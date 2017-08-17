Asus Zenfone Zoom S is more than just a solid camera phone

Asus today launched the Zenfone Zoom S in India, featuring 12MP dual cameras with 2.3x true optical zoom. The Taiwan-based company had launched it as the Zenfone 3 Zoom in the US back in May this year.

Dual camera setups are fast becoming a common feature in many camera-centric smartphones these days. Asus has focused on the camera experience with its Zenfone Zoom series since its launch a couple of years ago. Continuing to expand its camera-centric portfolio, Asus is trying to bring an improved camera experience in the mid-range with the Zenfone Zoom S.

The main highlight of the Zenfone Zoom S is its dual camera setup on the back. It features two 12MP cameras. The 12MP primary camera comes with an IMX362 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1.4µm pixels size. The secondary 12MP zoom camera features 2.3X true optical zoom.

Asus has included Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization and a 0.03s TriTech+ technology for quick autofocus in 0.03 seconds. The rear cameras come with second generation Laser Autofocus and Subject-tracking Autofocus. It also supports 4K video recording.

On the front, the Zenfone Zoom S features a 13MP camera with IMX214 sensor and f/2.0 aperture.

Apart from the camera, the Zenfone Zoom S comes with a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Zen UI 3.0 on top.

The Zenfone Zoom S is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. Coming to the memory, the device 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Apart from the enhanced photo experience, Asus has also tried to differentiate from other phones by adding support for hi-res audio up to 192 KHz/24-bit. Additionally, it also features dual internal mics.

A 5000mAh battery powers the Zenfone Zoom S, with BoostMaster feature for fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2 and USB Type-C port. The device comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Asus Zenfone Zoom S has been priced at Rs. 26,999 and is already available for purchase. It is available in Navy Black and Glacier Silver color options exclusively from Flipkart.

Buy Zenfone Zoom S here.