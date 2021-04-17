Asus Zenfone 8 Mini’s specifications revealed in a benchmark listing

Asus’s Zenfone 8 lineup is probably going to launch soon as smartphones from this lineup are already making their presence felt on the leaksweb. However, unlike the Zenfone 7 series, this year Asus may launch a compact flagship phone as well.

Back in February this year we reported that Asus, inspired by the iPhone 12 Mini, could launch a Zenfone 8 Mini smartphone along with the regular phones of the lineup.

Though back then it was probably a rumour, however, now we have come across a Geekbench listing that not only confirms the rumours but also gives us a sneak peek of the probable specifications of the upcoming phone. Spotted by MySmartPrice, this listing shows that the phone may come with a model number ASUS_I006D and may run on Android 11 out of the box.

Another key detail that we can spot in this listing is that the phone could come equipped with a “Lahaina” motherboard, which is the codename for the Snapdragon 888 chipset. In case you’re not aware, Snapdragon uses names of Hawaiian locations for the 800 series chipsets.

The Asus Zenfone 8 Mini is spotted here with the 1.8Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 16GB of RAM. This further confirms the theory of flagship specifications. Aside, the benchmark scores of 1123 for Single-core and 3681 for multi-core are in line with scores of other phones with the same processor.

A couple of other leaks suggested that the phone may come with 30W fast charging and a 5.92-inch OLED display that’d make the phone fit right into your palm. In terms of resolution, you can expect FHD+ resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Reports also hint at the presence of a dual-camera setup featuring a 64MP Sony IMX686 and a new Sony IMX663 sensor at the back.

As of now, there is no official confirmation around the launch date of the Zenfone 8 series. However, the fact that the iPhone 12 Mini has not met Apple’s expectations in terms of sales volume, suggests that the “demand” for pocketable phones could be only on social media and isn’t translating into actual sales numbers. This in turn could be worrying signs for Asus, however, only time can tell.

