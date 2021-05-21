Asus Zenfone 8 listing goes live on company’s Indian website

The Asus Zenfone 8 is a very unique phone as per today’s standards, being one of the only compact high-end Android flagships to be available. We now have official confirmation that it will launch in India soon, but its final name remains unclear.

Unveiled globally earlier this month, the Asus Zenfone 8 manages to offer flagship-grade internals in a tiny body. Soon after it was confirmed to launch in India, but the announcement was delayed as the country was entering another lockdown. Interestingly, the phone’s name had been absent from all the communication.

Now, the Asus Zenfone 8 has its own teaser page on the company’s Indian website, revealing its key specifications and features. Notably, even here it is just listed as “new phone” (check the URL, too) and there’s no mention of its name on the entire page. It’s marked as “coming soon” but a launch date is not specified.

So yes, the Asus Zenfone 8 series (8Z series) is coming soon now. The product page is now live on the official website.#asus8z #asuszenfone8series pic.twitter.com/6VwNMZtrCJMay 20, 2021 See more

This development adds a ton of fuel to the theory that the phone will launch as the Asus 8Z in India. Remember, Asus does not own the trademark rights to use the ‘Zenfone’ term in India, and thus, has to thus resort to alternate names for the market.

Thankfully, all the specs mentioned are the same as the global variant, so Indians will get the same experience as everyone else — and not a watered-down version like some other brands.

The Asus 8Z/Zenfone 8 has a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Thanks to it, the phone can achieve a footprint that is only 69 mm wide and 169g heavy. Even with that, Asus has managed to offer a reasonable 4,000mAh battery inside. It will be India’s first compact flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 888.

Other features include a dual-camera setup on the back, IP68 rating, dual stereo speakers, a headphone jack and 5G.