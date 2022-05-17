Apple’s new feature for developers can cost you some extra bucks - check details

Audio player loading…

Apple always remains open to changes and the brand keeps adding new features with regular updates. However, the latest addition could burn a hole in your pocket most probably without you even knowing. According to Apple, the company is going to allow developers to increase the rate of app subscriptions at any time.

Currently, the working procedure for the same is quite different. Customers are asked to agree with the change in price for a subscription via a 'Agree to new price pop up'. If the customers fail to agree to the same in a given period of time, the subscription is automatically canceled.

But after the latest feature by Apple is live, the developers will have the liberty to increase the subscription price and auto-renew it for a customer just after informing them once.

Furthermore, Apple has said that developers can also provide an auto-renewable subscription price increase and the user will be not supposed to take any action for the same, keeping in mind that the subscription is not impacted, 'under specific conditions and with advance user notice'.

Apple's new feature limitations

To make sure that the developers don't take any unethical leverage of the feature, Apple has introduced a few norms alongside too. As per those norms, no developer will be allowed to increase the subscription prices more than once a year.

Moreover, the change in amount cannot be more than 5$ or 50% of the subscription price. Annually, the increased amount cannot be more the $50 or 50% of the annual subscription price.

To make the users comfortable with the change, Apple has already said that it will send notifications, emails, and a message within the application before the price hike. The customers will also get instructions regarding managing, viewing, and canceling subscriptions.

