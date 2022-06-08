Apple's mixed reality headset may not be arriving until 2023

Audio player loading…

Apple ’s mixed reality headsets may not release until January 2023 according to new reports. Many expected the company to showcase the headset during WWDC this week, but there was no new announcement.

According to the recent tweet by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) headset’s shipping dates have been postponed to the first quarter of 2023. These changes are due to the delay in the development and design of the products as a result of the recent lockdowns that have been put in place in Shanghai.

The analyst also expects that Apple will reach engineering tests of the headsets by the end of this year. Once tests are completed, we could expect the company to hold an event in January 2023.

(1/2)I believe Apple's AR/MR headset shipping date will postpone to 2Q23 (vs. 1Q23 of market consensus) because Shanghai lockdown interrupts the development. As expected, there were no clues for AR/MR headset at WWDC 2022. Here is my prediction for Apple AR/MR headset schedule.June 7, 2022 See more

It is unclear if Apple might push the iPhone event to an even later date too since there is a delay in shipment and production of smartphones as well. If this event is delayed, that would explain Apple’s intention of holding an event in January.

Kuo also goes on to add that developer kits for the AR and MR headsets could be announced 2-3 weeks after their official launch in January. During the company’s second event in the second quarter of 2023, pre-orders for the headsets could be announced. Users may get their hands on the final products just before WWDC 2023, according to the analyst.

A niche, pricey product

(Image credit: Future)

The AR and MR headsets from Apple are niche products that will be targeted only a few. Microsoft’s HoloLens is the perfect example of such a product category. The product was aimed at engineers, creators and doctors too. With compatible apps, users could design a car, and its engine and run virtual tests and simulations. Doctors can look at the patient’s scans in a 3D generated model to understand the symptoms. Creators now can design, publish and earn through 3D art.

Nowhere do we see the possibility of a common consumer ever using an AR or MR headset. Even the HoloLens was marketed to be useful for ‘everyone’. It would look weird to see a person wearing a gigantic headset, like a miniature helmet and stroll around the house. Add to that all the waving of your arms and pinching of your fingers to zoom in on an object. It's a physical strain.

Unless of course, Apple has found a way to make it more compact for ‘everyone’ and come with its own remote to navigate the content. Or the company might use the iPhone as a navigational input.