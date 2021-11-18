Apple may soon start its retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi

Apple seems to be finally gearing up for the launch of its retail stores in India. Though the stores were initially expected to go live last year, the launch seems to have been delayed by almost a year owing to the pandemic.

A LinkedIn post by a member of Apple’s recruitment team reveals that the company will launch 2 stores – each one in Delhi and Mumbai. Though it is not clear yet if the said stores will go live this year. Our best is that both the stores may become operational early next year.

Previous reports reveal that the store in Mumbai may be located at Mumbai’s Maker Maximity Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The company had reportedly leased around 20,000-25,000 sq ft space for its store.

Apart from Mumbai and Delhi, we might see stores in Bangalore and other cities. Though reports suggest that Apple might open more than one store each in Mumbai and Delhi.

The company is also inviting applications from people interested in one of the store roles. A quick look at the careers section on Apple’s website reveals that the company has over 13 job openings for various roles at the yet-to-open Apple Stores.

To recall, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook had earlier announced that the company is keen on opening an official store as well as starting an online store in the country. While the web store became operational last year allowing users to purchase Apple products like iPhones, MacBooks, iPads etc. directly from the company, the on-ground store may finally see the light of the day.

Nevertheless, the timing of this announcement could not have been better. Not only the company has substantially increased its user base in the county thanks to regular offers and discounts that make the iPhones affordable, but its manufacturing facilities in the country are also churning out more and varied devices every year.

As Apple looks to gradually shift its focus from China, opening brick and mortar stores in India will only help the company strengthen its foothold in the fastest-growing smartphone market globally.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!