Apple MagSafe and MagSafe Duo charger price in India announced

The pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini went live a couple of days back in India. With iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro already available in the market, Apple has announced two new accessories in India - the MagSafe and MagSafe Duo charger.

Apart from the MagSafe chargers, Apple India has also announced leather cases for the new iPhone 12 series. For those who are unaware, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone12 Mini are up for pre-order now with a couple of offers and they will start shipping from November 13 in India. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available on Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores already.

The MagSafe and MagSafe Duo charger both have been listed on the official Apple website in India. While the MagSafe Charger is available for purchase right away, the MagSafe Duo Charger has got no launch date yet and is currently listed as “coming soon”.

MagSafe charger

(Image credit: Apple)

The MagSafe charger for the new iPhone 12 series is priced at Rs 4,500. It is a wireless charger for the new iPhones which aligns with the magnets attached to the iPhones. It can provide charging speeds up to 15W, which is not the fastest but gets the job done.

The new MagSafe Charger is compatible with Qi wireless charging standards. It can be used to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 or newer models. It can also charge the AirPods with a wireless charging case. In the box, you will get the MagSafe charger with a one-meter long USB-C cable attached.

MagSafe Duo Charger

(Image credit: Apple)

For those who own more than one Apple product, the MagSafe Duo will come in handy. The new MagSafe Duo comes with two wireless charging pads and is compatible with iPhones, Apple Watch, AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. It is also easy to carry around as it comes with a flooding mechanism.

The MagSafe Duo charger is priced at Rs 13,900. The US pricing for the same is $129. Both the MagSafe and MagSafe Duo won’t come with USB-C Power Adapters. The Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter can be purchased separately for Rs 1,900.

iPhone 12 Cases

Apart from the MagSafe chargers, Apple is also selling MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 series. The MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 starts at Rs 4,900. You get Clear case, Silicone and Leather cases in multiple colours. The Leather Sleeve is priced at Rs 12,900.