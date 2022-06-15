Apple M2-powered Macbook Pro India pre-booking starts from June 17 in India

Audio player loading…

Apple introduced a couple of new laptops including a 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by an M2 chipset in India recently. Now the company has announced that the laptop will be up for pre-booking starting June 17 in the country.

The company will accept pre-orders for the MacBook Pro on the Apple store, in the Apple Store app, and Apple Authorized Resellers. The company aims to start retailing the new laptops a week later, on June 24.

The new 13-inch Macbook Pro can be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The base variant with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD storage is priced at Rs. 129,000 while the fully-loaded variant will retail at Rs. 249,900.

The company hasn’t revealed the pre-order details or delivery plan for the MacBook Air as of now. The official release shared by Apple mentions that the new MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip will be available starting next month. So, people looking to purchase the new Air, need to wait for some more time.

Talking about the new MacBook Pro, it seems more of an iterative update with Apple retaining more of its specs but after swapping the chipset that powers the laptop. The M2 chip is said to offer 40 per cent better performance compared to the previous version and also results in 30 per cent better gaming performance.

(Image credit: Future)

Compared to the new MacBook Air, the Pro retains its 720P FactTime camera and doesn’t even come with the newer MagSafe charging that is seen on the other Pro laptops from the company.

The fact that the new MacBook Pro is using a lot of components from the previous versions might be one of the reasons why it is available slightly earlier than the MacBook Air. Interestingly, Apple has brought back the touch bar on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and it also has a touch ID located on the top of the keyboard.

As far as the connectivity ports are concerned, the laptop comes with two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports with support for charging, a DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 with up to 40 Gbps of data transfer speeds, USB 4, USB 3.1 Gen 2 and a headphone jack as well.