Best MacBook Pro 2022: which powerful Apple laptop is right for you?

Now that there are several options to choose from, the best MacBook Pro is different for everyone. That’s especially because the latest MacBook Pros that Apple rolled out – the MacBook Pro 14-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch – are also among the priciest we’ve seen of the line and therefore not for everyone. It’s likely the reason why Apple has kept its 13-inch model around instead of phasing it out completely as it did with the 15-inch.

With the new M2-powered MacBook Pro 13-inch hitting the shelves in July, the still-powerful MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 is making the line accessible for the rest of us. In addition, big online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy still carry older models that may not be as powerful as their replacements but are cheaper than ever. If you want more choice, check out our pick of the best MacBooks and Macs for all users.

From the best MacBook Pro money can buy to the cheapest ones you can afford, here are our top picks below:

(Image credit: Apple)

1. MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) The best MacBook Pro ever made Specifications CPU: Apple M1 Pro 8-core – M1 Max 10-core Graphics: Integrated 14-core – 32-core GPU RAM: Up to 64GB Screen: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display Storage: Up to 8TB Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Brilliant performance + Long battery life + Plenty of ports Reasons to avoid - Screen may be a bit small for some - Overkill for regular users

The breathtakingly powerful MacBook Pro 14-inch is the laptop for creative professionals, especially the jet setting and nomadic types. It has all the power of a proper workstation without being as big and bulky thanks to those M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that power its configurations. During our testing, we found these boosted specs of the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) to be ideal for doing heavy-duty creative work, including 3D animation and music production. They should see you through the most involved 8K editing workflows, the most elaborate music score productions, and the most complex coding tasks.

That’s while touting a whopping 17-hour battery life – though in our own battery benchmark test, our test unit lasted us just shy of 16 hours – and a stunner of a screen with a huge 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It isn’t as portable or as affordable as the 13-inch model, but if you’re a content creator, programmer, or digital artist who needs the absolute best without sacrificing portability, it’s well worth the money.

Read our MacBook Pro 14-inch review

(Image credit: Apple)

The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) launched alongside Apple’s M1 chip and is the first laptop to showcase its prowess. Naturally, it became an overnight sensation, taking the Pro line to a whole new level and making it more powerful than it’s ever been while keeping the price the same as its early 2020 predecessor. That makes it the most affordable current MacBook Pro. It’s no wonder Apple’s kept it in the lineup, despite the 14-inch being similar in form factor.

The M1 chip is, of course, powerful even in the shadow of the M1 Pro, the M1 Max, and its successor, the M2. Plus, we found it to be gloriously power-efficient, delivering impressive gains in battery life – we yielded a considerable five-hour bump over its predecessor during our tests. While it’s worth noting that the M2 version of the MacBook Pro 13-inch is coming in July 2022, this M1 version remains to be the best MacBook Pro for budget-minded consumers. That’s especially because retailers are now selling their remaining stock for much less.

Read our MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review

(Image credit: Apple)

3. MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) Most premium MacBook Pro Specifications CPU: Apple M1 Pro 10-core – M1 Max 10-core Graphics: Integrated 16-core – 32-core GPU RAM: Up to 64GB Screen: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display Storage: Up to 8TB Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Extremely long battery life + Plenty of ports Reasons to avoid - Heavy - Expensive

If you’re looking for the most premium MacBook Pro that money can buy, then it’s the M1 Pro or M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch you’re seeking. This is Apple’s top-of-the-line laptop, boasting power, battery life, and features that content creation machine legends are made of – and you’ve only dreamed about. It’s not just that 21-hour battery life and brilliant performance that professionals are getting here. We found that big Liquid Retina XDR display to be the absolute best screen we’ve ever used on a laptop. The plethora of ports has proven to be indispensable as well.

Of course, this being a professional’s tool, it won’t come cheap. But, seeing as how it’s overkill for most people, you’ll only really invest if you can take full advantage of its raw power, at which point, it’s worth every cent. As long as you’re ok with the fact that it’s bulkier than the usual MacBook Pro form factor you’re used to.

Read our MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 review

(Image credit: Apple)

4. MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) The best MacBook Pro for money-saving professionals Specifications CPU: 10th‑generation Intel Core i5 - i9 GPU: Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM: Up to 32GB 3733MHz LPDDR4X Storage: Up to 4TB SSD Screen: 16‑inch 3072 x 1920 LED‑backlit display with IPS technology Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + New and improved keyboard + Excellent speakers + Same price as previous model Reasons to avoid - Limited to four Thunderbolt 3 ports

The M1 Pro/Max-powered MacBook Pro 16-inch may be much more powerful, have a longer battery life, and come with a whole lot of ports for professionals. However, the original MacBook Pro 16-inch, released in 2019, can still hold its own in performance, offering more than enough for demanding creative workflows. It makes short work of the benchmark tests we threw at it. We found it to be impressively quiet and cool, even when performing the more demanding tasks. Meanwhile, it lasted just under 12 hours during our battery test, giving you enough juice for a full day’s work.

Most importantly, it’s got something its successor cannot match – portability. This model is thinner and lighter than the 2021 version, which means it’s ideal for creatives who are constantly on the go. Better yet, it was much cheaper at release, and it’s much cheaper now being an older model that’s heavily discounted at the biggest online retailers.