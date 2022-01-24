AOC launches three new gaming monitors in India - pricing, specs, and availability

Audio player loading…

AOC has recently launched a new range of gaming monitors in India, including 24G2U/BK, 24G2E5, and G2490VX. These monitors have been specifically designed for gaming and come packed with features like adaptive refresh rate, HDR mode, vibrant display, etc.

For starters, the high end monitor by AOC includes AMD FreeSync technology to enhance the gaming experience by providing high octane performance. Additionally, the high-end variant has a 144Hz refresh rate along with a response time of 1ms. To protect the eyes from strain and avoid the issue of monitor flickering, the monitors come with a smooth backlight.

AOC gaming monitors pricing and availability

AOC G2490VX is available in the market at a price of Rs 12,999, and 24G2E5 can be purchased for Rs 17,500. The retail price of G2490VX is Rs 21,999 as per the Amazon listing, so we can see a price hike in the near future. The high-end variant of the series, AOC 24G2U, is priced at Rs 28,990 currently. All three gaming monitors are available on Amazon India for purchase.

AOC gaming monitors specifications and features

Starting with the base variant, AOC 24G2E5 comes with a 75Hz refresh rate display that has dial point mode created for first-person shooting (FPS) games. It supports HDR mode and provides the user four different filter modes to choose from - office, reading, multimedia, and web browsing.

On the other hand, G2490VX comes with a 144Hz refresh rate coupled with Adaptive Sync Anti-tearing technology. The monitor also offers an FHD 1920x1080 pixels resolution and has a 23.8-inch display. Furthermore, it is based on a flicker-free technology that uses the Direct Current (DC) backlight system for a better viewing experience. It also reduces the eye strain encountered while working or gaming for long hours.

The high-end variant of the series, 24G2U, comes with an AMD FreeSync Premium along with 178/178 degree viewing angles. The monitor also supports HDR mode and has a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. In addition to that, the product comes with an adjustable stand that can be used to tilt, swivel, adjust the height and rotate the screen for a comfortable view.

