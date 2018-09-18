Android One based Motorola One Power to launch in India on September 24

Motorola has announced the launch schedule for the Moto One Power in India. The Android One based smartphone will be launched in the country on September 24.

The smartphone made it to headlines during IFA 2018 (launched as P30 Note) because of its new notch design and a vertical camera. It’s the first Moto phone to have a totally distinct design that’s nowhere close to what Moto’s G, E or Z-series look like. It also ditches Moto’s trademark round camera dial on the back.

What's on offer?

The Motorola One Power has a huge 6.2-inch display and the eonly Moto phone to have 19:9 aspect ratio till date. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset powers the device and the global variant comes with 4GB of RAM, whereas we might see another variant with 6GB RAM for the Indian market.

For optics, it gets a dual camera with 12MP primary and a 5MP secondary sensor on the rear. Up front, there’s a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The key highlight of the phone is its 5000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 6-hours of usage with 15 minutes of charge using Motorola’s TurboPower charger. It’s supports dual SIM 4G and microSD card up to 256GB and all the necessary connectivity options including a Type-C port. The global variant was launched with stock Android Oreo, but it’s said to receive the Android Pie update in near future.

Looking at the overall offering, this smartphone would compete against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2 and the Nokia 6.1 Plus. That said, the price should also be competitive to these handsets, which is between Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000. Note that the exact price and date of availability is still not confirmed.