Ambrane FitShot Curl, FitShot Edge affordable smartwatches now available in India

Domestic accessories brand Ambrane has announced the availability of a couple of smartwatches. The FitShot Curl and FitShot Edge joins the list of affordable fitness trackers from the company.

Both smartwatches come with up to 15 days of battery life, multiple sports modes, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, etc. The FitShot Curl is available in Charcoal Black, Mist Grey, and Blush Pink colour options while the FitShot Edge is available in Raven Black and Pearl Pink colourways.

In terms of pricing, the Curl is priced at Rs. 2,299 and the Edge carries a price tag of Rs. 2,799. These watches will be available to purchase starting today on Amazon India.

(Image credit: Ambrane)

Ambrane FitShot Curl, FitShot Edge features and specifications

The FitShot Curl comes with a circular dial sporting a 1.28-inches Super-bright Lucid Display and a 2.5D OGS curved scratch-resistant glass. The display boasts up to 500 nits peak brightness and an IPS LCD panel with 240x240 pixel resolution.

The FitShot Edge on the other hand 1.69-inch square display with 500 nits brightness, 75+ cloud faces helping customize the look and feel of the watch according to the mood and requirements.

In terms of battery life, the fitShot Curl offers a battery backup of up to 15 days on a single charge while the FitShot Edge can last up to 7 days without needing to be charged again.

Talking about the tracking abilities of these watches, the FitShot Curl offers 10 sports modes while Edge offers 12 sports modes – which is fairly low compared to what the fitness trackers from Xiaomi or Realme offer.

Both watches various health functions like SpO2, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Breathe Mode, Sleep Mode and Menstrual Tracker among others. Additionally, they also help track functions like Daily Activity Tracker, Stress, Record & Sedentary reminders, and more.

Other features include alerts for calls, messages, the ability to control music on the paired phone and trigger camera shutter. The smartwatches are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance