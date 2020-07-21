Amazon India exports goods worth $1 billion in 18 months

The good news is Amazon India has logged $2 billion in e-commerce exports since 2015.

The better news is, 50% of the $2 billion has come in the last 18 months.

The exports are part of Amazon’s Global Selling Program.

“It took the program three years to hit cumulative exports of $1 billion and it has grown 100% to hit the next $1 billion in less than 18 months,” Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head at Amazon India has been quoted as saying in multiple media reports.

Amazon has now set for itself $10 billion export target from India by 2025. This was revealed at the launch of the third edition of Amazon Exports Digest on Monday.

(Image credit: Amazon India)

(Image credit: Amazon India)

Launched in India in May 2015, Amazon’s Global Selling Program facilitates easy, simple and convenient access for sellers to sell their products to consumers across the globe from India. Currently, over 60,000 Indian manufacturers, sellers and exporters are using this platform to sell their offerings across Amazon's 15 international marketplaces.

Amazon said the program offers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions that include assisting sellers with imaging, logistics, tax advisory and remittance. In 2017, Amazon said, "we launched Diwali store on amazon.com to exclusively showcase Indian products."

It added that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of the Indian economy and by digitizing them, the company is contributing towards boosting exports and job creation that will empower inclusive economic growth of the country.

Amazon has, meanwhile, confirmed India's 'Prime' Deal will be on August 6 and 7.

Product categories such as health and hygiene, nutritional supplements and home essentials saw heightened demand from overseas customers during the lockdown.

Amazon has also committed itself to digitize 10 million MSMEs and create 1 million jobs in India.

Amazon's 15 global marketplaces include USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Turkey and UAE.