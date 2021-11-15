Amazon Fresh grocery store goes online in multiple Indian cities

Having played a key role in India's mammoth digital sales worth $9.2 billion during the just concluded festive season, Amazon has now decided to combine two of its grocery stores in the country under a single platform called Amazon Fresh.

What began primary as a grocery platform called will now combine products from its vegetables section as well. In other words, the company has combined its two sub brands Pantry and Fresh into a single entity, which incidentally went live on Friday last week.

The project, which began as a pilot in Bengaluru city earlier in August, would now be available to users across 300 cities who can place orders for vegetables and grocery items on Amazon Fresh.

Strategy for the future

Earlier in March, The eCommerce giant has unveiled its first till-free Amazon Fresh store in Ealing in West London, opening up a 2,500 square feet shop to customers, offering a wide selection of food and drink products, including the new "by Amazon" brand that it had launched.

The e-commerce platform had planned to integrate the two platforms way back in February. However, the store only went live in November. Amazon said that the new platform will let users purchase basic items like vegetables, groceries at discounted rates, the company said in a statement.

Siddharth Nambiar, director, category management, Amazon India, said, "In February this year, we announced the integration of the Pantry store into Fresh in select cities... Today, we've completed the integration of both stores into a single online store called Amazon Fresh across 300-plus cities in India. Customers will continue to enjoy super value savings, a wide selection of products, and convenient delivery options.”

Customers ordering on Amazon Fresh would get all items delivered between one to three days in a single shipment. Customers usually get to pick a delivery slot within two hours of ordering or between 6AM and midnight, with the option of getting the delivery free of charges for orders above Rs.600. Orders below the said amount get charged Rs.29 per shipment.

