Amazon announces Echo Show 5 smart display in India for Rs 8,999

Amazon has announced the Echo Show 5 which is a toned-down version of the company’s own Echo Show smart display. The Echo Show 5 essentially brings a smart display to lower price segment while still offering the added benefits that come from having a screen powered by Alexa.

In addition, the company is also bringing in a new feature that will let a user delete their voice recordings across all Alexa devices. For this users simply need to say, “Alexa, delete everything I said today” or even “Alexa, delete what I just said”.

Amazon Echo Show 5 price and availability

Amazon Echo Show 5 is priced at Rs 8,999 and is already up for pre-orders on Amazon India. It will be available from July 18 and comes in White and Black colour options.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features

Image Credits: Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a toned down version of the 10.1-inch Echo Show. As such, it features a smaller 5.5-inch display that will let users watch videos, tv shows and movies on it. The smart display supports apps like Prime Video, Hungama Music, Saavn, Gaana among others. Additionally, users can also use the built-in Firefox browser to browse the internet and even watch YouTube.

It has a 1MP front camera that supports HD video recording enabling users to video call their contacts hands-free. On the top, there’s a shutter on/off button that prevents the usage camera by physically blocking its view. Alongside, there are the volume keys, two microphones and another button to toggle on/off the mics.

The device has 1.65-inch full-range speakers with a 3.5mm audio out and micro-USB port on the back.

On the announcement, Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India said, “Customers love the screen complementing Alexa on the Echo Show. The Echo Show 5 now makes it easier and more affordable to have a smart display in every home. The new form factor is perfect for a bedside table, living room side table or desk, plus it has a camera shutter for added peace of mind, and new Alexa privacy features for even more control,” said.

As it is a smart display powered by Alexa, there are various skills that can be used by the users to get the required information or to initiate a task. With the camera, users will also be able to video call their contacts who use Echo Spot, Show, Alexa app and Skype.