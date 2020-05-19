Amazfit launches sub-$100 sports watch dubbed Ares

Popular wearable maker Amazfit has added an interesting budget smartwatch to its coffers. Dubbed as Amazfit Ares, this smartwatch costs 499 Yuan which translates to Rs 5,300 and $70 approximately. It’s likely one of the most affordable in its portfolio. Key features of the watch include a sporty design, 14-day battery life and 70 sports mode activities.

In terms of design, the Amazfit Ares has a bulky square-shaped body made of polycarbonate materials and gives an impression of a rugged watch. Straps are, as usual, made of silicone. However, there are multiple versions listed on the Amazfit website including leather, rubber, and a Youth Edition Colour wristband. The watch measures 46.5x55.6x14mm and weighs 48 grams. The watch itself comes in two colours - Army Green and Iwaguro Black.

The touchscreen colour display of the watch measures 1.28-inches and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It has a 200mAh battery that can charge up full in 2 hours using the in-box charger. In its basic mode, the promised up time is 90 days while switching to a daily use mode will cut it short to 15 days.

Sensors on the watch include a 3-axis acceleration sensor, barometer, bio-tracking optical sensor, and GPS, GLONASS as well.

The Amazfit Ares runs on Huami’s own software and is capable of recording tons of sports activities. The interesting ones include belly dancing, zumba, street dance, square dance apart from the standard running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, high-intensity indoor workouts, and much more. Furthermore, the Amazfit Ares has a built-in Firstbeat algorithm, which is a key highlight of the watch, that tracks VO2 Max levels, recovery time, training load, and training effect.

Huami has also added a Pai Health activity indicator that monitors heart-rate data periodically to give a view of the daily activity intensity.

The Amazfit Ares is 5ATM water-resistant, meaning that it can be submerged down to 50 metres for about 10 minutes. It is currently listed on Amazfit China’s website.