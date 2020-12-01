Amazfit GTR 2 to launch in mid-December in India

Amazfit GTR 2 India launch will in the next few weeks. The company launched Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 globally back in October and went on sale in the US and UK in November.

Honey Singh, the company spokesperson of India, has confirmed the launch of Amazfit GTR 2 in India. He said that the next wearable from the company, the Amazfit GTR 2, will launch in India around the third week. He also confirmed that the Amazfit GTS 2 will be launched two weeks post the launch of Amazfit GTR 2.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is the successor to the Amazfit GTR and the GTS 2 is the follow up to the Amazfit GTS.

Amazfit GTR 2 to launch around 3rd week in India🇮🇳. Should I give 3-4 devices to my followers for testing & sharing feedback before launch? RT if interested!@AmazfitIndia #AmazfitGTR2(more details to follow this week)November 30, 2020

Amazfit GTR 2 features and specs

(Image credit: Amazfit)

The Amazfit GTR 2 is a classic circular design smartwatch from the company. It comes with a 3D curved bezel-less design and sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen. It comes with 12 sports modes and is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. It can track walking, swimming, climbing, trail running, skiing and more.

As for the sensors, there is a 24/7 heart rate which is an essential feature for a wearable. You also get a SpO2 sensor to monitor your blood-oxygen level. The GTR 2 also comes with voice assistant support (Alexa). The watch also gets Bluetooth call function lets you answer calls on your watch via the built-in microphone and speaker. The Amazfit GTR 2 now has an offline voice control feature.

On a single charge, the Amazfit GTR 2 can last up to 14 days. It also gets 3GB storage to keep all your music playlists. One of the major selling points of the product is the stress-monitoring to support your mental health by measuring your stress throughout the day and suggesting ways to help you relax. Other features include watch faces, sleep tracking and PAI score.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is priced at $179.99(~Rs 13,250) for the Sports edition while the Classic edition is priced at $199.99(~Rs 14,700). In India, the Amazfit GTR is currently priced at Rs 9,999.

