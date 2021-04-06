Amazfit Bip U Pro with GPS launched for Rs 4,999

Amazfit Bip U Pro is the latest budget smartwatch in India from Huami. The Amazfit Bip U Pro is the second wearable in the Bip U line up after the Bip U. The Bip U Pro brings two key additional features that sets it part from the crowd in the cheap wearable space.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro offers a built-in GPS and Alexa voice assistant - which is a rarity in the sub Rs 5,000 segment of smartwatches in India. With this two major additions, the Bip U Pro retains almost everything else from the Amazfit Bip U.

Amazfit Bip U Pro price and availability

The Amazfit Bip U is priced at Rs 4,999 and will be available on Amazon as well as Amazfit e-store. The Bip U Pro will be available in Black, Green and Pink colourways. The Amazfit Bip U Pro will go on sale in mid-April.

Amazfit Bip U Pro features and specs

The Amazfit Bip U Pro comes with a 1.43-inch LCD panel with 320 x 302 pixels resolution. The wearable should be paired with Zepp companion app wherein you get more control and customization options like up to 50 watch faces option. As pointed out earlier, the major addition comes in terms of built-in GPS which was not there on the vanilla Bip U. Also, another addition comes in terms of Alexa voice assistant which is present on the more premium GTS and GTR series wearables.

With built-in GPS(GPS+GLONASS), you can leave behind your phone while doing outdoor activities such as walking, running, and more and the watch will be able to track all the movements. With Alexa, you can ask questions and get them answered. For instance, you can ask Alexa to set an alarm, timer or ask if it will rain today.

There is a Bio Tracker 2 PPG heart rate monitor that works 24/7 or manually, SpO2 sensor to measurer blood-oxygen level, sleep quality monitoring, stress tracking, breathing exercise, and menstrual cycle tracking.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is also said to last for 9 days on a single charge with 230maAh battery. But with GPS and Alexa built-in, that number will take a hit. As for the fitness tracker, the wearable is capable of tracking more than 60 sports mode and it is also 5ATM water-resistant up to 50 meters.

As for the smart features, the Bip U Pro will mirror notifications from the phone. Other features include a pomodoro clock, music control, calendars, remote control, stopwatch, find my phone, countdown, and weather forecast.

The wearable comes with polycarbonate body and silicone strap which can be interchanged with any other third party strap. It runs on RTOS operation system and supports devices running on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

