Alleged live images of the Redmi Note 9 Pro surface ahead of March 12 launch

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is going to be a member of Xiaomi’s most popular product line. It will make its global debut in India tomorrow. If this leaked image is actual, it might be our first look at the device.

Redmi India has been unusually tight-lipped about this launch, trying to save every bit of hype for the launch. Naturally, this has led to significantly fewer leaks around what to expect from the device. The only thing we know for sure if that the Redmi Note 9 will have a quad-camera array in a new square formation.

(Image credit: @abhishekhd)

This live image could be our first real look at the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It shows the phone in a new matte red finish (which hasn't been mentioned yet), with the camera island and the side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The box has the iconic red finish and states the name of the phone. The features and specifications have been blurred out. Interestingly, the charging adapter has American/Chinese prongs and not the Indian kind. Also, the text doesn't seem to be very well aligned, so take this leak with a grain of salt.

We don't learn a lot from this image, except a probably color variant. As for the phone, it is suggested to come in two or three models, viz. the Redmi Note 9, Note 9 Pro, and a Max variant. At least one of them will be powered by the new Snapdragon 720G chipset, while the others could opt for MediaTek solutions.

Other specifications include a 64MP primary camera along with an ultra-wide shooter, a depth sensor, and a macro lens/telephoto camera. The battery sizes are also expected to grow by a bit, with support for fast charging across the board.

Luckily, we won't have to wait long for the exact details, as the Redmi Note 9 series will be unveiled tomorrow (March 12) at 12 PM IST.