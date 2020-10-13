Airtel TV launches 2 channels for NEET, JEE students

The DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, Airtel Digital TV, has added two channels on its platform that will air classes to coach medical and engineering aspirants in India.

Airtel Digital TV, which is the country's third largest DTH operator, has tied up with Aakash Educational Services, to provide coaching sessions to students across India who are preparing for entrance exams such as JEE/Advanced and NEET.

Aakash Edu TV, which is available exclusively on Airtel Digital TV, will provide coaching sessions to students across India through 'Aakash EduTv – JEE’ and ‘Aakash EduTv – NEET’ --- the unsurprising names of the two channels.

The faculty of Aakash will teach the students "through live interactive classes" and help students learn key concepts and solve problems.

Study from home made easy

With study from home being the norm these days, Airtel, in a press release said, this initiative will benefit students in smaller towns and villages, who have limited access to broadband/internet.

Sunil Taldar, Director – Homes, Bharti Airtel said: “We are delighted to partner with Aakash Institute to offer high quality Ed-tech content to our 17 million DTH customers across the country in an affordable and simple way, helping millions of aspiring students to realize their dreams of clearing medical and engineering entrance exams. This partnership further underscores the high potential for innovation in DTH and improving lives of our customers by offering value added digital services.”

Commenting on the launch of Aakash EduTV, Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said, “Through Aakash Edu TV, we will now be able to convert the dream of every boy or girl who wants to become a doctor or engineer into reality. This program transcends geographical boundaries and does away with the dependence on modern gadgets and internet facility."

Aakash and Airtel Digital TV has a partnership dating back to 2012 with the educational group introducing Aakash TV Tutoring for Airtel DTH users.

Details of two channels and their cost

As a preview, Airtel Digital TV is offering these two channels free till October 21, 2020.

After that, the two channels would cost Rs 247 per month, Rs 1231 for six months and Rs 2214 for 12 months.

Aakash Edu TV-JEE and Foundation will be available on Airtel DTH Channel No. 467 and Aakash Edu TV - NEET will be available on Airtel DTH Channel No. 478.

Customers with Airtel Digital TV subscription need to give missed call on 9154052467 to subscribe for JEE Channel and 9154052478 to subscribe for the NEET Channel amongst other activation methods.