Airtel, Idea unveil new plans to compete against Reliance Jio’s Rs. 149 plan

Indian telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular have announced new plans to compete against Reliance Jio’s Rs. 149 plan. While Airtel has announced a new Rs. 199 plan, Idea has announced two new plans of Rs. 198 and Rs. 357.

These new plans are aimed to counter Reliance Jio’s plans with unlimited voice calls and unlimited data. Last month, Reliance Jio upgraded its Rs. 149 plan to offer unlimited data after a user finishes the FUP of 2GB. Apart from this, the Rs. 149 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 300 SMSs and free access to Jio’s suite of apps with a validity of 28 days.

To counter this, Airtel has come up with a plan of Rs. 199. Under this plan, Airtel is offering 1GB 4G/3G/2G data along with unlimited voice calls with a validity of 28 days. For new users, this plan is being offered at Rs. 178 for their first and second recharge.

Coming to Idea Cellular, the company has introduced two new plans of Rs. 198 and Rs. 357. Under the Rs. 198 plan, the company is offering 1GB 4G/3G/2G data with unlimited voice calls for 28 days. The Rs. 357 plan offers 1GB 4G/3G/2G data per day along with unlimited voice calls with a validity of 28 days. For new users, these plans are available for Rs. 178 and Rs. 338 respectively.

If we compare these new plans with Reliance Jio’s Rs. 149 plan, we notice that both Airtel and Idea’s new plans have failed to beat Reliance Jio. Reliance Jio is offering double data at a lesser price compared to the other companies. Apart from this, Reliance Jio’s plan also comes with 300 SMSs, post FUP data and free access to Jio’s suite of apps which is an added advantage.