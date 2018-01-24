Airtel bumps up daily data limit by 40% for its unlimited data plans

Competing against Jio’s ongoing disruption of telco plans, Airtel just upgraded its existing prepaid packs - Rs 199, Rs 448, and Rs 509. Users who recharge with any of these plans will get 1.4GB of data each day, which is 40% more than 1GB that was offered earlier. The recharge bundles unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSs a day.

While the data and bundled offers remain the same with each plan, validity differs for each of them. The Rs 199 plan is valid for 28 days, Rs 448 is valid for 82 and Rs 509 plan has a validity of 90 days.

When compared to Jio’s revised plans, the Rs 199 pack competes with Rs 198 pack from Jio that offers 1.5GB data per day with the same benefits as Airtel’s plan. The only benefit for Jio users here is of Re 1 and 100MB of data. Similarly, Jio’s Rs 448 plan offers 84 days of validity, that is two extra days of validity and 100MB data over Airtel.

Unlike the other two, the Rs 509 pack from Airtel competes with the Rs 498 plan that lasts for 91 days and offers 1.5GB data per day. This is where Jio takes a lead with a plan that’s Rs 11 cheaper, offers an extra day of validity and 100MB data everyday. Moreover, Jio offers complimentary Jio apps subscription, which is one of the benefits that Jio users get.

We must note that the revised packs are only visible on the Airtel website, but not on MyAirtel app right now. So, you must wait for Airtel to announce these offers before you make that recharge.