After topping the auction, Jio gets downs to enhancing its 5G product line

Just two days back, the telecom major Reliance Jio came out as the big winner in the auction for 5G spectrum in India. And now with all eyes on the impending rollout of 5G services in India by October, telecom companies are building up their 5G product line. Or at least that is what Jio seems to be doing.

Jio Platforms, the technological arm of the Reliance Industries, has inked a deal with Subex, a provider of telecom analytics solutions and AI-led digital trust products to communication service providers. the partnership is primarily for Subex's platform named HyperSense, which can enable telcos to deliver on the promise of AI across the data value chain.

Jio's Cloud Native 5G Core will use the full power of 5G for faster connectivity speeds, ultra-low latency, and network reliability. These capabilities will help Jio to offer 'enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (uRLLC) and massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC).'

AI, 5G and real-time analytics

(Image credit: Subex)

The JPL and Subex partnership will enable end to end 5G services for enterprises and consumers. JPL's 5G stack complements the digital monetisation platforms of Subex to enable a wide range of 5G use cases.

In a statement, Subex said its HyperSense assists with data preparation, model building and deployment, insight generation. "The platform also enables AI driven real time analytics across the 5G systems (Edge/Access/Transport/Core Networks) critical for superior customer experience, efficient operations and overall business profitability."

Suresh Chintada, CTO, Subex, said by combining HyperSense with Jio Platforms' Cloud Native 5G Core, companies (communication service providers) will be able to fast track their 5G journey by leveraging the power of AI.

Subex said HperSense allows users without coding knowledge to easily aggregate data from many sources, turn data into insights by building, interpreting and tuning AI models, and share their findings across the organisation, all on a no-code platform.

Aside from Subex, Jio Platforms has also recently partnered with the Canadian software and services provider Optiva to offer 5G solutions to global operators.

Reliance Jio acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the auctions. The company said it is geared for the 5G rollout in the shortest period.