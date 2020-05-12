Affordable Realme X50m 5G might arrive in India

The Realme X50m that was just launched in China last month, may very well be on its way to India as well. The handset is very similar to the Realme X50 5G and comes with a handful of changes that are likely to bring the price down if it lands in the country.

Popular tipster, Ishan Agarwal tweeted that the support page on Realme's website contained the Realme X50m moniker. Usually, when a phone is launching in a region in the near future, it gets a support page on the brand’s website. Realme has just wrapped up its Narzo series launch yesterday. Since e-commerce regulations are expected to be relaxed in a week, it is quite possible that we could see brands hasten their new device launches.

Exclusive for @91mobiles: It seems like the new #realmeX50m (X50 lite) smartphone might be launching in India soon if the support listing on realme's website is to be believed. Check out the screenshots in the link.Link (Please Credit): https://t.co/zS6cZl3ygw pic.twitter.com/I3DeELX2lPMay 10, 2020

Now, Realme already announced the X50 Pro in India but that is a flagship 5G phone while the Realme X50m (or Lite), is an affordable 5G phone that comes with the Snapdragon 765G that is yet to be seen on Indian turf. Realme has hinted that there will be multiple 5G devices in India and the Realme X50m could be the next piece in the puzzle.

China prices are quite promising as well. The 6GB + 128GB version costs 1,999 Yuan which translates to a breathtaking Rs 21,500 ($280 approx.). That pricing for a 5G phone is unheard of, even by India market standards. However, 5G networks in India are a long way off but that has still not deterred brands from launching their latest 5G devices in the growing market.

In terms of specifications, the Realme X50m is completely identical to the Realme X50. The only difference remains in the camera array. Here, the 64MP main sensor makes way for a 48MP shooter and the 12MP telephoto is swapped with a 2MP depth sensor.

For now, there’s no official hint about any new launches from Realme in the near future.