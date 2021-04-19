Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs launched in India

Acer has launched its refreshed Predator Helios 300 laptop in India powered by the latest Intel Core i7 mobile gaming processors. It also comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

The laptop has a price starting at Rs 1,19,999 and features up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a blazing fast upto 240Hz IPS display with 3ms response time for smooth gaming, and 3D simulated surround sound with DTS-X Ultra audio fine-tuning. It is set to be made available on Acer's own online portal and Flipkart.

Acer Predator Helios 300: Specs and features

The Predator Helios 300 comes with the Octa-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor combined with the 2nd Generation Ray Tracing Cores and 3rd Generation Tensor Cores powered Nvidia RTX 3060 or the 3070 graphics card backed by upto 32GB DDR4 RAM.

It has a 15.6-inch IPS panel that comes with upto 240Hz refresh rate, and 3D simulated surround sound with DTS-X Ultra audio fine-tuning. It comes with proprietary cooling solutions with 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans and Predator CoolBoost for high-efficient cooling while gaming.

The Acer Predator Helios 300, comes with Killer’s E2600 Ethernet Controller, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, and Control Center 2.0 for enhanced connectivity. It also comes with DTS: X Ultra which can apparently turn any pair of headphones or speakers into a high-end 360-degree surround sound system.

The laptop features a 4-zone RGB customized keyboard that uses its own Predator typeface, has see-through concave-shaped keycaps for WASD, and features two integral keys, the Turbo and PredatorSense. The Acer custom utility app allows users to monitor their system, overclock, customize RGB preferences, and more.

In terms of ports it comes with an HDMI 2.0, MiniDP, and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 1 and 2 support. The Acer Predator Helios 300 weighs 2.3 kg which is pretty standard for a gaming laptop and is 22.9 mm thick with a has a 4-cell battery pack.