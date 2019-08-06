Acer launches Predator Triton 900 alongside seven other gaming laptops in India

Acer is a household name in the PC gaming space with its high-end Predator series and the budget-friendly Nitro series. At an event in Mumbai today, Acer expanded its Indian product lineup with 8 new gaming laptops, streaming devices and monitors.

Acer now boasts of a fairly diverse portfolio consisting of laptops at various screen sizes, latest Intel processors, Nvidia RTX or GTX graphics cards and prices ranging between INR 59,999 and INR 4,49,999.

Acer Predator Triton series

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The top of the line model is the Acer Predator Triton 900 which brings a futuristic hinge that can be rotated independently of the display and can thus be propped at any angle facing either of the sides. That’s a 17.3-inch 4K IPS panel with support for G-Sync that can be floated over the keyboard for a immersive experience, traditional notebook mode and even a stand mode for using it as a touchscreen or for content creation.

Internally, the Acer Predator Triton 900 is powered by an 8-core 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor that can Turbo up to 5GHz along with the new Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. There are two 512GB M.2 NVMe SSDs in a Raid 0 configuration, a full-sized mechanical keyboard with a NumPad with per-key RGB lighting and additional macro keys and a custom-engineered 4th gen AeroBlade cooling technology while still being reasonably slim at 0.94-inches.

Next up is the Acer Predator Triton 500 which aims to be a compact gaming powerhouse bringing an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPUs to a form factor that is just 0.25-inches thick and weighs about 2 kgs. The display is a 15.6-inch panel with a FullHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Pricing starts at INR 1,65,999.

Acer Predator Helios series

Acer Predator Helios 700 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Acer Predator Helios 300 comes in a 15-inch and a 17-inch skew, with FullHD resolution at 144Hz, Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU and up to 32GB of RAM. Pricing starts at INR 99,999 for the smaller variant and INR 1,14,999 for the bigger one.

The Acer Predator Helios 700 has the most futuristic design of the lot, with an entire keyboard that slides out allowing for better air circulation and uncovering two additional air intakes. Not just that, it also houses two AeroBlade fans, five copper heat pipes, a vapour chamber and CoolBoost. Internally, the Helios 700 has a 9th Gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia RTX 2070 or 2080 graphics, and up to 64GB of RAM. The base variant is priced at INR 2,49,999 and will be available next month onwards.

Acer Nitro series

The Nitro series is one of the most well-known budget gaming series. Consisting of the Nitro 7, the Nitro 5 15” and the Nitro 5 17”, these laptops are powered by the latest-gen Intel processors and Nvidia graphics and up to 32GB of RAM and storage varying between HDD and SSD options. Pricing starts at INR 59,999 for the Nitro 5 and INR 84,999 for the Nitro 7.

The event also saw the launch the Nitro Stream, the AOPEN curved gaming monitor and the Nitro VG0 and the Nitro VG1 gaming monitors, which start at a competitive INR 7,999.