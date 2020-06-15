Acer announces Veriton N series PCs, starting at Rs 9,999

In a bid to cater to rising E-learning demand, Acer has launched its Veriton N series of affordable business PCs in India. Starting at Rs 9,999, Acer hopes the PCs will cater to the needs of enterprise segments and education institutes during this lockdown.

Acer’s Veriton N series of PCs are already available in the US. The PC can fit in an external monitor thanks to the VESA mount that comes equipped with it. Acer has managed to achieve an all-in-one PC experience by designing the desktop in an ultra-small form factor. The company also said that the PC can support up to two displays to maximize productivity.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Acer) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Acer)

Specifications

Powering the PC is the Intel’s Dual/Quad-core processors on board. While the PC is equipped with 4GB of RAM out of the box Acer says we can expand the memory up to 8GB. While the company has not mentioned the storage, we can assume it to have at least 500GB of HDD storage.

Connectivity options include the latest WiFi 802.11 ac with other security features. Acer also mentioned that the PCs will have up to six USB ports with at least two Gen 3.1 Gen 1 USB-A for faster data transfers. The new Veriton N PCs will run Windows 10 out of the box.

Sudhir Goel, Chief of commercial group, Acer India said that the new Acer Veriton N series of PCs will be affordable and fulfil the demand for E-learning enterprises and small businesses in the country. He added that the need of IT products to get adjusted to the remote working conditions have changed the business strategies of the companies at this time.

He hopes that by launching Affordable PCs they can lead the way by setting a precedent for the industry in the forthcoming quarters of 2020.

Price

The Acer Veriton N will start at Rs.9,999. It will be available on Acer’s Official website and all 1500 Acer partner stores across India.