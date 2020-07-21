A compact Nokia budget phone spotted on TENAA - is it the Nokia 2.4?

HMD Global, the maker of Nokia smartphones might soon unveil a new affordable smartphone. A compact Nokia budget phone was spotted on TENAA certification recently.

Nokia has been off the grid from the past couple of months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, it looks like HMD Global is gearing to launch smartphones, again. To start off, the company is soon expected to launch a budget device with model number “TA-1258”.

The device could be Nokia 2.4 since the leaked specs almost match the specs of the previous generation Nokia 2.3 device. Recently, the device was also spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

Nokia 4.2 (Image credit: Future)

As per the report from NokiaMob , the device was spotted on TENAA listings with TA-1258 model number. It features a 5.99-inch LCD screen, given the current state of smartphone display sizes, we can call a display under a 6-inch as a compact. It will come with a 1,440 x 720-pixel resolution. The phones measures at 159.6×77×8.5mm according to the report.

Furthermore, the device is expected to come out in two variants 3GB of RAM with 32GB onboard storage and 3GB of RAM with 64GB of onboard storage. On the optics front, the upcoming budget smartphone from HMD Global will feature an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The device will be running on an octa-core CPU clocked at 1.6GHz, the exact SoC is uncertain at the moment. The battery is rated at 3040mAh battery and lastly, it will run on Android 10 out of the box.