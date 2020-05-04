Nokia 9.3 renders suggest a return to the Lumia design language

The successor to the Nokia 9 PureView is on the horizon. Dubbed, Nokia 9.3, the smartphone is expected to come with a meaningful penta-cam setup this time. While there are a lot of rumours and leaks, a recent report gives us an idea about the looks of the device.

Jermaine Smit , a concept creator, has posted a video on his YouTube channel, in collaboration with letsgodigital which gives us an idea about how the device might look, when it officially launches in the coming months. It also suggests some of the key specifications of the device.

At first look the Nokia 9.3 resembles the original Nokia Lumia 1020 from 2013 with block type design. Not only the looks, but the camera module also looks very similar to that of the Lumia 1020. The Nokia 9.3 is expected to come in three colour options - black, white, and yellow. Over at the front, the handset is likely to feature a 32MP under-display selfie camera.

Diving into the optics department, the Nokia 9.3 reportedly holds five cameras. A primary 64MP wide and a secondary 108MP super-wide cameras followed by a couple of monochrome sensors and a macro shooter along with dual-LED flash. The camera details come from a hitherto unproven source and needs to be taken witch a pinch of salt.

Furthermore, the report gives away some of the specs of the device. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ OLED panel with high 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G network support. Further, it is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Speculations also suggest that it will be one of the first devices to sport an in-display selfie camera.

The Nokia 9.3 is expected to have up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage which can be further expanded via microSD card slot. Other features that are tipped also include a 4,500mAh battery, wireless charging, Android 10 OS, and complete protection against dust and water with IP68 certification.

Nokia had delayed the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView’s successor amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The company might launch the Nokia 9.3 PureView later this year.