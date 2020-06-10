Nokia 9.3 PureView delayed for the umpteenth time

The Nokia 9.3 Pureview , Nokia 7.3, and Nokia 6.3 phones, which were expected to launch around Q3 this year have been delayed. We might see the Nokia trio launch sometime at the end of Q3 or early Q4.

The main reason for the delay, as you might have already guessed, is due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak throughout the world. This has also affected the production and launch of new smartphones.

(Image credit: Future)

A report from Nokia power user says that although the Nokia smartphones are on track, the Covid-19 situation is forcing the company to push the launch to early Q4 2020. And, of course, the launch depends on the ongoing pandemic and how soon the world starts recovering. As of now, it is certain that the smartphones will be not coming out at least till September this year.

Furthermore, the report also says that the new Midrange Nokia 7.3, which will be the successor to the Nokia 7.2 is in the testing phase and the company is testing two prototypes. Among the two prototypes, one of them is a 5G device which indicates that HMD Global might be looking to bring a midrange 5G device to the market later this year.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView flagship smartphone was previously in the news with its new Penta camera setup and a Lumia-eque design language. According to the previous reports, the Nokia 9.3 could sport five cameras just like the predecessor but will come with a more versatile camera configuration.

The Nokia 9.3 is expected to come with 64MP wide and a secondary 108MP super-wide cameras followed by a couple of monochrome sensors and a macro shooter along with dual-LED flash. The camera details come from an unproven source and need to be taken with a grain of salt.

The phone is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ OLED panel with high 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.