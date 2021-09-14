Xiaomi Smart Glasses can make calls, take photos and translate text in real-time

Xiaomi’s mega global launch event is scheduled to take place tomorrow, the day when Apple will also unveil new products, where it is expected to launch a slew of products including new flagship smartphones and tablets.

However, in a surprise move ahead of this high-ticket launch event the company has unveiled yet another concept product that marks its entry into a new segment.

The new Xiaomi Smart Glasses is a pair of smart glasses that can display messages, lets users respond to calls, navigate through a crowded street, translate text in real-time, capture photos and more. All this is packed into a frame that is just 51 grams and looks like a regular pair of eyewear.

Introducing Xiaomi Smart Glasses! Though at first glance these seem just ordinary glasses, MicroLED optical waveguide imaging technology puts a display in front of your eyes, for our smartest viewing experience yet.

To make things clear, these smart glasses from Xiaomi are in line with Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses which do not immerse you into augmented reality experience, nor are these an extension of your smartphone – instead, this is a stand-alone smart wearable that is capable of much more. For starters, check out the video released by Xiaomi.

According to an official blog post, the Xiaomi Smart Glasses use “microLED optical waveguide technology” for lens display. These glasses feature a tiny 0.13-inch micro-LED display with individual pixels sized at 4μ. The company says that this display – smaller than a grain of rice – transmits lights on a monochrome display that has a peak brightness of two million nits.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

With the help of reflection and diffusion of the optical waveguide lens, these glasses offer a much larger image to human eyes. Powering the entire setup is a quad-core ARM processor and an Android operating system.

Also, not to forget, there is a 5MP camera on the front that can help take pictures on the go from the users’ POV and coupled with dual beam-forming mics and speakers. These can be helpful in the real-time translation of text and transcribing audio to text. The speakers can help you take calls as well and to interact with the glasses, you have Xiaomi’s XiaoAI smart assistant.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses - a unique product that you might never be able to buy

Unfortunately, since this is a concept product, there is no retail price or availability, hence no matter if you like the product already and want to be an early adopter, you might not be able to get hold of one soon. Even if released in limited quantity, availability outside China seems unlikely.

So if you’re wondering why did Xiaomi show a product that it is probably not going to make and sell – there could be a couple of reasons behind this. Firstly, the company wants to show what it is capable of and the sort of products that it can make in the future. And secondly, this tease successfully got people talking about Xiaomi’ breakthrough product on the day when Apple’s upcoming iPhones and watches are expected to be a trending topic.