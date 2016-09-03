5 Smartphones with great battery life!

When you are buying a smartphone today, one of the most important criteria that you should look for is battery life, especially if you use your smartphone for streaming music and videos, and surfing the Internet the entire day.

Sadly, as smartphones have progressed, one thing which has deteriorated over time is the battery life. The days of the old Nokia phones are long gone, when you had to charge the device only twice a month.

You can carry a power bank with you wherever you go, however, this is not the solution to your problem. What you need is a smartphone that can last the entire day, even with heavy usage.

Here are the top 5 smartphones you should consider if you are looking for great battery life:

Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge - Rs 43,400/Rs 50,900

Both the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are amazing smartphones with great battery life.

The S7 packs a 3000mAh battery, while the S7 Edge comes with a 3600mAh battery. The battery life of these phones is exceptional even with their bright screens and always on display.

What's more, both smartphones support quick charging, allowing you to give them a fast top-up recharge.

Also read : 10 things I hate about technology!

Asus Zenfone Max - Rs 9,999

Asus recently launched the new ZenFone Max. It is available in two variants, one with 2 GB of RAM for Rs 9,999 and one with 3GB of RAM for Rs 12,999.

The Asus ZenFone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor, the Adreno 405 GPU clocked at 550MHz, 32GB internal storage, a 5.5-inch HD IPS display and 2GB/3GB of RAM. On the software front, the smartphone runs Asus's own ZenUI 2.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

The distinctive feature of the Asus ZenFone Max remains its colossal 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 914 hours of standby time and 38 hours of talk time.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S/3S Prime - Rs 6999/Rs 8999

The Redmi 3S sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.1GHz clubbed with the Adreno 505 GPU, a 4,100mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage.

The elder brother, the Redmi 3S Prime ups the ante with 32GB internal storage, 3GB of RAM as well as the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor. The CPU, GPU, battery and screen size remains the same.

However, the best thing about both smartphones is their 4100 mAh battery. They deliver truly superb battery life, and will easily more than one day, even with intensive use.

Also read : 5 Best premium smartphones under Rs 30,000

OnePlus 3 - Rs 27,999

OnePlus 3 has high-end specifications like a 16MP camera, full HD display, Android Marshmallow, a Snapdragon 820 Quad-core processor, 6 GB RAM, and 64 GB internal memory.

With a 3000mAh battery, this phone can run for approximately 14 hours on a single charge.

Another perk of buying this phone is that it is powered by Dash Charge technology, which ensures that 60 percent of your battery is charged in only 30 minutes.



Gionee Marathon M5 Plus - Rs 22,999

The Gionee Marathon M5 Plus comes equipped with 3GB RAM, Android 5.1 Lollipop, a 6-inch full HD AMOLED display, an octa-core MediaTek MT 6753 CPU clocked at 1.3GHz, a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP rear camera and 64 GB of internal storage.

The distinctive feature of the device is its mammoth 5020mAh battery, which the company claims is good for a whopping 53 hours of talk time and 829 hours of standby time.

The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor, USB type C for charging and data transfer and supports 4G LTE, 3G, EDGE, GPRS, Wi-FI, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS/A-GPS.

Low battery? what's that!

If you do not want the phone to run out of battery during important conversations or when you are streaming videos, these options are your best bets. You can also check out the best ways to optimise your smartphone's battery life by clicking here.

Also read : 5 Best smartphones under Rs 10,000