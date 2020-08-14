5 offerings on OTT platforms for the I-Day weekend in India

As ever, our weekly choices from the streaming platforms in India offer an interesting canvas --- but are dominated by crime thrillers with different shades. Two web series in Hindi, Abhay 2 and Dangerous, are taut suspense stories, but one offers action and other some seduction. Among the films, the Hindi one Khuda Haafiz is an brawny thriller while the Tamil movie LockUp is investigative story with plenty of comedy thrown in. Among our picks, the Telugu film Metro Kathalu, as a delectable contradistinction, promises warm emotions and sentiments.

So let's check them out in detail:

Metro Kathalu

(Image credit: Metro Kathallu)

Director: Karuna Kumar

Cast: Gayatri Bhargavi, Rajeev Kanakala, Tiruveer Nakshatra, Ali Reza, Sana, Nandini Rai

Synopsis: A straight-to-the-OTT-release, this Telugu movie is an endearing four different slice of life of dramas centered on the city of Hyderabad --- this gives the film its title 'Metro Kathalu' (Metro Love). The film's director Karuna Kumar made us sit and take note of him in the period drama Palasa 1978. Metro Kathalu is set in contemporary times and its approach and ambitions are different. It promises endearing sentiments.

Language: Telugu

Platform: Aha

Release date: August 14, 2020.

LockUp

(Image credit: LockUp)

Director: SG Charles

Cast: Vaibhav, Venkat Prabhu, Vani Bhojan, Easwari Rao and Poorna

Synopsis: Synopsis: The film's release was delayed on cinema halls, and the film's producer Nithin Sathya, who is an actor himself, decided to release it on Zee5 directly, as small budget films cannot afford to spend too much time in the 'cans'. This investigative cop thriller offers a complete entertainment package as the main male leads Vaibhav and Venkat Prabhu are also known for their comic flair. When crime and comedy combine what you get is a fascinating product.

Language: Tamil

Platform: Zee5

Release date: August 14, 2020.

Khuda Haafiz

(Image credit: Khuda Haafiz)

Director: Faruk Kabir

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Shiv Panditt and Aahana Kumra

Synopsis: This film, with its straight release on the OTT platform, has triggered a lot of excitement not the least for the fact that this kidnap thriller is based on a real-life incident. It is the story of a man on the pursuit of the kidnappers of his wife. The abductors needless to say are dangerous and debauched --- they run a cartel of flesh trade. With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, plenty of sturdy action sequences are guaranteed. Whether that will work on an OTT platform is something waiting to be figured out.

Language: Hindi

Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: August 14, 2020

Abhay 2

(Image credit: Abhay 2)

Director: Ken Ghosh

Cast: Kunal Khemu, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag, Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh and Indraneil Sengupta

Synopsis: This web series had a terrific first season, and hence returning for its second outing. This crime thriller has given Kunal Khemu, who was struggling for a niche in Bollywood, a new vista of recognition. The second series' attraction will be veteran Chunky Pandey's presence in a negative-shaded character. Ram Kapoor is also there as an antagonist. All in all, Abhay 2 hopes to build on the success of its first season and also build up a momentum of its own.

Language: Hindi

Platform: Zee5

Release date: August 14, 2020.

Dangerous

(Image credit: Dangerous)

Director: Bhushan Patel

Cast: Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Synopsis: Even before its release, Dangerous has kindled Indian viewers' interest because it features real-life couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, who was a screen siren a few years back. This web series has a curious story line about a man's wife being kidnapped and the person investigating the case is his ex-lover. And the investigation throws up some intriguing truths. The three-cornered story offers plenty of drama and excitement, and some seduction, too.

Language: Hindi

Platform: MX Player

Release date: August 14, 2020.

This weekend being Independence Day one in India, there is an air of festivity, and the mood is decidedly relaxed. And these offerings have the potential to keep you entertained with easy, unobtrusive excitement.