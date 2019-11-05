The best smartphones from Chinese companies in India

The competition for dominance in the Indian smartphone market is over and Chinese companies have successfully established themselves in the Indian market. The previous market leader, Samsung has been lagging behind Xiaomi for more than two years now.

Aside from the two giants going head-to-head, Oppo and Vivo are also among the top five brands in India. OnePlus, too, has a cult following in India, with its smartphones leading the race in the premium smartphone category, defeating the likes of iPhone and the Galaxy flagships.

In this list, we comb through all the options in the market so that you have choices across all price points with varied features. Some phones are meant for selfie lovers while others are for fans of Stock Android. Either which way, you'll find a phone that will make sense for you.

(Image credit: Future)

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Weight: 191g | Dimensions: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8mm | OS: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top | Screen size: 6.39 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 SoC | RAM: 6GB/8GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 13MP | Front camera: 20MP

Xiaomi promised its new Redmi K series would be “Flagship Killer 2.0” and that seems to be fairly accurate, given the kind of specs that the Redmi K20 Pro offers at a starting price of Rs 25,999. Xiaomi is clearly taking the battle to OnePlus, which has developed a cult-like following amongst people looking for premium specs at affordable prices.

OnePlus constantly increasing the prices of its smartphones has also helped in popularizing the Redmi K20 Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Weight: 191g | Dimensions: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8mm | OS: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top | Screen size: 6.39 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Snapdragon 730 SoC | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 13MP | Front camera: 20MP

Vibrant display

Smooth performance

Very good camera performance

Big battery, fast charging

MIUI has ads

Not forgetting its budget segment roots, Xiaomi has also launched a slightly more affordable version of the Redmi K20 Pro, retaining as many design elements and hardware specs as possible, while still offering a premium smartphone at an affordable price.

If you don’t need a highly powerful smartphone, you can instead opt for the Redmi K20.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

OnePlus 7 Pro

Weight: 206g | Dimensions: 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS | Screen size: 6.67-inch | Resolution: 3120 x 1440 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC | RAM: 6/8/10GB | Storage: 128/256GB UFS 3.0 | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

With the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker has propelled itself to the next level. The 7 Pro is supposed to take the fight to the high-end premium offerings like the Galaxy S10 series and the iPhone XS.

Sporting a Quad HD+ panel for the first time, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium smartphone till date. This reflects in its performance, design as well as the price.

Read our full review: OnePlus 7 Pro

(Image credit: TechRadar)

OnePlus 7T

Weight: 190g | Dimensions: 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS | Screen size: 6.55-inch | Resolution: 2400 x 1080 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 | Battery: 3,800mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

Big display

Good battery life

Average face recognition

The recently launched OnePlus 7T, features a similar design as the OnePlus 7 on the front, however, the back of the device is completely different from what we have seen on earlier OnePlus devices. It features a triple camera setup at the back and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

The OnePlus 7T is priced starting at Rs 37,999 in India.

Read our full review: OnePlus 7T

(Image credit: Future)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi has a new budget champion

Weight: 200g | Dimensions: 161.4 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 6.53-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: MediaTek G90T | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4500mAh | Rear camera: 64 + 8 + 2 + 2MP | Front camera: 20MP

Good design

Impressive quad camera

Gaming performance

Dedicated micro SD slot with dual-SIM

18W fast charging

Heavy

Ads in system apps

Xiaomi has been delivering blockbusters upon blockbusters with its Redmi Note line up in India, and that seems to be true with the Redmi Note 8 Pro as well. After delivering massive improvements in terms of imaging with the Redmi Note 7 Pro earlier this year, Xiaomi has turned its focus to improving the gaming performance with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, the Redmi Note 8 Pro lives up to the hype and offers fluid performance. The liquid cooling tech, a massive 4,500mAh battery, 18W fast charging and the 64MP quad cameras on the back seal the deal rather well.

Check out our Redmi Note 8 Pro hands-on experience

(Image credit: Future)

Realme XT

Weight: 183g | Dimensions: 158.7 x 75.2 x 8.6 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 | Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED | Resolution: 2340 x 1080 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 | RAM: 4/6/8GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP

Vibrant Super AMOLED display

Efficient chipset

Versatile camera performance

20W fast charging

ColorOS needs work

Realme has been making a splash since its debut last year. Over the last few months, the company has aggressively expanded its portfolio of smartphones right from the entry-level to the budget segment. The Realme XT is the latest in this line, and offers a versatile camera experience coupled with a vibrant display and a big battery.

The design of the Realme XT is also noteworthy, although it could be slightly over the top for people who prefer sticking to neat lines and patterns. Nevertheless, the Realme XT is a very good option in its segment.

Read our full review: Realme XT

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo A9 2020

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC | RAM: 4GB/8GB | Storage: 128GB | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP | Battery: 5000mAh

Massive battery

Quad camera setup

Abundant memory and storage

ColorOS needs work

The Oppo A9 2020 is a refreshed version of the Oppo A9 launched earlier this year. It offers a tweaked design with updated specifications and imaging capabilities.

The primary highlight of the Oppo A9 2020 is its quad camera setup on the back. But beyond that, the A9 2020 also offers ample storage and a massive battery. If you are someone who is on the move constantly and do not want to stream a lot of content, the A9 2020 could be what you need. The ample storage allows you to save plenty of content for offline consumption, and the big 5,000mAh battery means it should last you long enough.

(Image credit: Realme )

Realme X

Weight: 191g | Dimensions: 161.2 x 76 x 8.6mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 | Screen size: 6.53-inch | Resolution: 2340 x 1080 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 | RAM: 4/8GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3,765mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP | Front camera: 16MP

It’s not just the mid-range and the premium smartphone segment that is dominated by Chinese smartphone makers. Coming back to the mid-range, we have the likes of the Realme X that aims to take on the budget king Redmi Note 7 Pro while also luring prospective Redmi K20 buyers.

If you are looking a smartphone that is somewhere between the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi K20 both in terms of price as well as specs, this is a noteworthy option even now.

Read our full review: Realme X

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo S1

Weight: 179g | Dimensions: 159.5 x 75.2 x 8.1mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.0 | Screen size: 6.38-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: MediaTek Helio P65 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4500mAh | Rear camera: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP | Front camera: 32MP

Not the one to be left behind, Vivo too has been launching several affordable and value for money smartphones of late. The Vivo S1 is the latest in this list. It features a premium Super AMOLED panel and sports a triple camera setup on the back.

Design-wise, the Vivo S1 has a gradient back that reflects light off to give a distinct look at different angles. However, the one area where Vivo could have done better is the camera bump that looks out of place with its golden borders.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Weight: 180g | Dimensions: 75.45 x 158.5 x 8.05mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.99-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 435 | RAM: 2/3/4GB | Storage: 16/32/64GB | Battery: 4100mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is a smartphone the recipe of which Xiaomi has perfected over the last few years, asserting its dominance in the Indian market. Bringing together factors like value for money, a great blend of specs and a surprise factor in the form of the 48-megapixel camera that is found in far more premium smartphones, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is a great smartphone at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Read our full review: Redmi Note 7 Pro