You can link your Aadhaar with the PAN card in minutes: Here’s how

The Aadhaar card and the PAN card are probably two crucial documents for any individual in India. Not only are they proof that you’re an Indian citizen, but each of the two documents also helps you complete various tasks. Both documents are a must for major financial transactions, and therefore required to be linked.

The federal government had initially set March 31, 2021 as the deadline for linking one's Aadhar card to the PAN card, but this was extended till June 30 to ensure that everyone had enough time to take up the task.

While the IT department is still allowing tax payers to file returns without linking Aadhaar and PAN card, however, the federal tax department will not process the returns until PAN and Aadhaar are linked. Also, in case both PAN card and Aadhaar are not linked, you may not be able to open a new bank account or enjoy the benefit of various government schemes like Direct Benefit transfer, pension, scholarships etc.

Recently the government extended the deadline to link the two documents failing which you could attract a penalty of Rs. 1000 and your PAN card may also become invalid.

Here’s how you can link your PAN with Aadhaar Card online

Before you link your Aadhaar with your PAN card, make sure you have both the documents handy with you. Also ensure that the details like – name, date of birth and gender are the same on both Aadhaar and PAN Card. In case of a discrepancy, you can visit UIDAI’s website to make the necessary changes or visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.

Once you've made sure that everything else is in place, then follow the below process for online linking:

Step 1 - Visit Link Aadhaar on the Income Tax department’s website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2 - Enter your Pan number; Aadhaar number; Name (exactly how it appears on your Aadhaar card)

Step 3 – Complete the image verification as shown on the screen and hit “Link Aadhaar”

How to Link Aadhaar with PAN by sending an SMS

In case you’re not able to get online to link Aadhaar and Pan Card, you can also do so by sending an SMS. However, ensure that details on both the cards match before you try to link them together. Here are the steps that you can follow:

Step 1 - Go to the message box and type a message in this format - UIDPAN<12 Digit Aadhaar> <10 Digit PAN>

Step 2 - Send the message to either 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number

For example, if your Aadhaar number is 123456789012 and your PAN is ABCDE1234F, you have to type UIDPAN 987654321012 ABCDE1234F and send the message to either 567678 or 56161

How to verify if your PAN Card is Linked with Aadhaar Card?

After all the exercise you’ve done, make sure that you check if both – Aadhaar card and the Pan card are linked or not. The process is simple and is as follows:

Step 1 – Visit the official link to the Income Tax website

Step 2 – Enter your Pan card and Aadhaar card

Step 3 – Hit View Link Aadhaar Status

